Wellington bus catches fire on State Highway 1

Ethan Manera
By
Wellington Reporter·NZ Herald·
2 mins to read

The bus fire has blocked one of two southbound lanes between the Mungavin Interchange and the SH1/SH59 merge near Porirua. Photo / NZTA.

A Wellington Metlink bus has caught fire blocking a lane of traffic on State Highway 1 this afternoon.

Four fire trucks and a water tanker are at the scene on the motorway in Linden between Tawa and Porirua.

A Fire and Emergency spokeswoman told the Herald the fire was

