“They both grabbed extinguishers and just went to the back immediately and started extinguishing it pretty fast,” Fanning said.

People started running to nearby businesses, including hers, to grab more extinguishers.

“They just kept getting extinguisher after extinguisher, and it was literally catching, like underneath. It was pretty crazy.”

Thick, black smoke and large flames could be seen coming from the bus parked on Birkdale Rd, Auckland. Photo / Brittany Fanning

She believed the bus was empty at the time of the fire.

It was about 10 minutes before fire trucks arrived, she said, and they were able to put out the remainder of the blaze.

Afterwards, it looked like a snowstorm had attacked the bus.

“It looks like it snowed all over the back of the bus, basically from the fire extinguisher, and the engine is black ... Right now, the tailgate’s open and it’s super black and all like all burnt. The whole inside of that engine is gone.”

The bus driver and another person fought the blaze before Fire and Emergency arrived. Photo / Brittany Fanning

Fire and Emergency said it was called to the scene on Birkdale Rd at 8.37am.

It sent two fire trucks, and there were no reports of injuries.

Auckland Transport said an out-of-service bus with no passengers on board caught fire outside the Birkenhead depot at 8.48am.

“Staff noticed smoke coming from the engine of the diesel-powered bus, and a crew from Fire and Emergency acted quickly to extinguish it.”

There were no injuries, and the cause of the fire would be investigated, AT said.