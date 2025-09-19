Altogether, it makes 1.9 million hours saved in 2024.

It is in line with initial projections from the NZ Transport Agency Waka Kotahi (NZTA) that said the road, when it opened, would save commuters an average of about 10 minutes on journeys.

Nobody has died on the stretch of motorway since opening, and the rate of serious injuries per million vehicles has fallen from 0.6 on the old route to 0.2 on Transmission Gully.

Infometrics principal economist Brad Olsen also spoke of 60 impacts on the motorway’s median barrier, meaning potentially 60 head-on collisions avoided.

While not a full cost-benefit analysis, the report said Transmission Gully had seen savings of $94m, minus $15m for the higher vehicle operating costs because of the higher speeds and hillier routes.

And population in the surrounding areas has grown since the road opened.

Speaking at the event with Bishop were Infometrics’ Olsen, Porirua Mayor Anita Baker, Kāpiti Mayor Janet Holborow, and Wellington City councillor Ben McNulty in place of Wellington Mayor Tory Whanau.

The Wainui Saddle area of the Transmission Gully Motorway, looking North to the Kāpiti Coast. Photo / Mark Mitchell

The 27km motorway out of Wellington has been open since 2022 and is used by close to 25,000 vehicles every day, despite still requiring work for completion.

Plans for Transmission Gully stretch back more than 100 years. Construction officially began in September 2014 with then-Prime Minister John Key turning the first soil on the project.

It was built under public public-private partnership (PPP) the Wellington Gateway Partnership (WGP), with the NZTA, CPB Contractors and HEB Construction subcontracted to carry out the design and construction.

The road’s opening was down to the wire in March 2022 and was only made possible after NZTA agreed to defer some quality assurance tests until after the opening, and reduced the requirements for others.

After years of budget blowouts and delays due to Covid-19, severe weather events, and the Kaikōura earthquake, there was a desire to get the road open and iron out the rest later.

Then-Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern flanked by Grant Robertson and Michael Wood at the Transmission Gully opening ceremony. Photo / Mark Mitchell

The incomplete works ended up being the subject of legal action in the High Court after NZTA’s expectation that they should be completed to the standard in the project’s contract.

A settlement in 2024 of these legal disputes means NZTA is now responsible for finishing the road.

The ongoing works have also held up plans to consider a speed limit increase to 110km/h on the highway.

It was previously said to be considered by NZTA this year, but Newstalk ZB revealed last month that 20km still needs rebuilding, resurfacing, and drainage works.

Works on the stretch north of Porirua are forecast to take six months, planned from October until March, likely meaning lane closures during the day and full closures at night.

It remains unknown how much these works will cost.

Bishop said it is “obviously disappointing” but necessary to ensure the road is properly maintained and fit for the future.

“I’m frustrated by it, and I think Wellingtonians and users of the road will be a bit frustrated by it as well, but look, it is what it is.”

The minister said consultation has now happened on increasing the speed limit to 110km/h, and he plans to provide an update by the end of the year.

Ethan Manera is a Wellington-based journalist covering Wellington issues, local politics and business in the capital. He can be emailed at ethan.manera@nzme.co.nz.