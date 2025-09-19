Transmission Gully opened to traffic in 2022. Photo / Mark Mitchell
Transport Minister Chris Bishop says it is hard to imagine the Wellington region without Transmission Gully, despite years of debate and litigation over the $1.25 billion motorway project.
“We argued about it for years, and everyone said it was too difficult”, Bishop said at the release of a report intothe benefits of Transmission Gully.
The report has found the road shaves an average of nine minutes off trip times, has healthier injury statistics, and has delivered $79 million in savings in 2024 – despite remaining technically unfinished.
The Infometrics analysis was prepared for Infrastructure New Zealand in partnership with the Porirua, Kāpiti Coast and Wellington councils.
“Travel times are shorter and more reliable throughout the day, for both the new road and the old route. Travel time savings range from a median five minutes across the day, up to 31 minutes in peak times on the most congested days,” the report said.
Infometrics principal economist Brad Olsen also spoke of 60 impacts on the motorway’s median barrier, meaning potentially 60 head-on collisions avoided.
While not a full cost-benefit analysis, the report said Transmission Gully had seen savings of $94m, minus $15m for the higher vehicle operating costs because of the higher speeds and hillier routes.
And population in the surrounding areas has grown since the road opened.
Speaking at the event with Bishop were Infometrics’ Olsen, Porirua Mayor Anita Baker, Kāpiti Mayor Janet Holborow, and Wellington City councillor Ben McNulty in place of Wellington Mayor Tory Whanau.
The 27km motorway out of Wellington has been open since 2022 and is used by close to 25,000 vehicles every day, despite still requiring work for completion.
Plans for Transmission Gully stretch back more than 100 years. Construction officially began in September 2014 with then-Prime Minister John Key turning the first soil on the project.
It was built under public public-private partnership (PPP) the Wellington Gateway Partnership (WGP), with the NZTA, CPB Contractors and HEB Construction subcontracted to carry out the design and construction.