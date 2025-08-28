After years of budget blowouts and delays, Transmission Gully is finally open to the public. Video / Mark Mitchell

Transmission Gully roadworks will delay drivers over most of summer

Wellington commuters can expect more disruption on Transmission Gully as work is done to patch up a stretch of the Lower North Island highway for up to six months.

The New Zealand Transport Agency (NZTA) is planning to resurface and rebuild several kilometres of the road north of Porirua, likely meaning lane closures during the day and full closures at night.

The work is forecast to take from October until March.

It has been just three and a half years since the $1.25 billion highway opened after years of delays. The latest work relates to a legal battle with one of the road’s builders over unfinished work and quality issues.

The 27km motorway was not technically finished when it opened to the public in March 2022, but it was safe to drive on.