Wellington commuters can expect more disruption on Transmission Gully as work is done to patch up a stretch of the Lower North Island highway for up to six months.
The New Zealand Transport Agency (NZTA) is planning to resurface and rebuild several kilometres of the road north of Porirua, likelymeaning lane closures during the day and full closures at night.
The work is forecast to take from October until March.
It has been just three and a half years since the $1.25 billion highway opened after years of delays. The latest work relates to a legal battle with one of the road’s builders over unfinished work and quality issues.
NZTA regional manager Mark Owen said the work was not unexpected, but part of the road had deteriorated faster than expected. He conceded it would be frustrating for drivers to be disrupted over virtually the entirety of summer.