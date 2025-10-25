Sir Peter Jackson is building a large warehouse, residential units, an animal quarantine facility and a vet hospital in Miramar.
New details of a major development planned by Sir Peter Jackson can be revealed; documents showing the famous film-maker’s multimillion-dollar vision to expand his Wellington property empire.
Representatives of Jackson and his partner Dame Fran Walsh announced in early October they planned to build a specialist vet hospital nearJackson’s film studios. At the time, a building consent had not been lodged for the project.
Consent documents released to the Herald now show the scale of Jackson’s plans.
The vet hospital is just one part of the sizeable development.
The site, on Park Rd in Miramar, is made up of multiple parcels of land, totalling 10,930sqm.
The Lord of the Rings director’s plans for the site include a large storage facility, an animal quarantine centre, and five residential units, as well as the previously announced animal hospital.
Jackson and Walsh purchased the properties in 2022 for a reported $12 million through one of their companies, Stanley Properties Ltd.
The site is opposite Jackson’s purpose-built premises for his company Park Road Post-Production and nearby the offices of his visual effects and animation company Wētā FX, which is the billionaire’s largest business.
The site was historically a petroleum products depot for British Imperial Oil, later Shell, between 1923 and 1965.
It was later used for various manufacturing and warehousing activities, a site investigation report states, including a steel fabrication and storage building, and warehousing and workshops.
Special consideration has been made for a row of 16 council-managed pōhutukawa trees located in Miramar Park, lining the boundary of Jackson’s site.
A 20-page report made recommendations for the protection of the trees in the construction of the warehouse.
The development is said to be one of several long-term development initiatives by Jackson and Walsh to “provide new services and stimulate growth and investment in Wellington”, WingNut said in a statement about the vet hospital earlier this month.
The vet facility is a partnership with Auckland veterinarians Dr Karl Mathis and Dr Fiona Park, of the Animal Referral Centre (AFC) Vets.
“Animal welfare is a subject dear to our hearts,” Jackson and Walsh said at the time.
“We have previously had to transport our own pets to Auckland for urgent, specialist care by the wonderful team at ARC. We think Wellingtonians and their pets deserve to have a facility of this calibre close to home, that they can call on when the need arises.”
The project is due to be completed in early 2028 and is part of the pair’s “broader vision to strengthen Miramar as a thriving hub of creative and commercial enterprise”.
Asked about the plans, a WingNut spokeswoman said “at this stage, the only commercial activity planned for the WingNut PM Park Road development is the recently announced ARC Vet facility”
“The residential units are intended to provide accommodation support for this facility.”
The billionaire film-maker is said to hold warehouses full of prized collections of film props, sets, and costumes.
He also holds an extensive private collection of vintage aircraft, made up largely of WWI planes.
Jackson’s significant property holdings have grown in the suburb in recent years. He now owns nearly $100m in real estate in the neighbourhood alone.
The neighbourhood, dubbed Jacksonville because of his sprawling portfolio, includes the local cinema, churches, and residential properties.