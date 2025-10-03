“We have previously had to transport our own pets to Auckland for urgent, specialist care by the wonderful team at ARC. We think Wellingtonians and their pets deserve to have a facility of this calibre close to home, that they can call on when the need arises.”
The project is due to be completed in early 2028 and is part of the pair’s “broader vision to strengthen Miramar as a thriving hub of creative and commercial enterprise”.
Mathis and Park said the couple have been significant supporters of their Auckland operations and they expect this new development to be “world class”.