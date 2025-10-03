Sir Peter Jackson has announced plans to build a new vet hospital in Wellington.

Film-maker Sir Peter Jackson has unveiled his plans to build a specialist veterinary hospital in his neighbourhood.

In an announcement from the billionaire’s WingNut Group, the Lord of the Rings director has revealed his plans for the “landmark new development at Park Rd, Miramar”.

The development is said to be one of several long-term development initiatives by Jackson and his partner Dame Fran Walsh to “provide new services and stimulate growth and investment in Wellington”.

It will be a partnership with Auckland veterinarians Dr Karl Mathis and Dr Fiona Park of ARC Vets.

“Animal welfare is a subject dear to our hearts,” Jackson and Walsh said in a statement.