Prominent New Zealander with heavy suppressions due back in court today

A prominent New Zealander facing serious criminal charges is due back in court today.
The high-profile defendant currently has heavy suppressions forbidding publication of his name and identifying features, as well as the nature of his charges, which he is yet to enter pleas to.
The restrictions have been inplace since his arrest in late May, before he had even had his first appearance in court. His lawyer applied for suppression of his identity and all facts of the case and charges pending his first appearance, which Judge Noel Sainsbury granted in chambers.
Under the Criminal Procedure Act 2011, the court may suppress the identity of a defendant if it is satisfied publication is likely to cause one or more of eight outcomes, the most common being extreme hardship to the defendant or people connected to them, prejudice to fair trial rights, and the identification of someone else who has name suppression.
