Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Prominent New Zealander with heavy suppressions due back in court today

Melissa Nightingale
By
Senior Reporter, NZ Herald - Wellington·NZ Herald·
2 mins to read

The man is accused of serious charges and due in the Wellington District Court this morning. Video / Mark Mitchell

A prominent New Zealander facing serious criminal charges is due back in court today.

The high-profile defendant currently has heavy suppressions forbidding publication of his name and identifying features, as well as the nature of his charges, which he is yet to enter pleas to.

The restrictions have been in

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save