Prominent New Zealander with heavy suppressions due back in court today

The man is accused of serious charges and due in the Wellington District Court this morning. Video / Mark Mitchell

A prominent New Zealander facing serious criminal charges is due back in court today.

The high-profile defendant currently has heavy suppressions forbidding publication of his name and identifying features, as well as the nature of his charges, which he is yet to enter pleas to.

The restrictions have been in place since his arrest in late May, before he had even had his first appearance in court. His lawyer applied for suppression of his identity and all facts of the case and charges pending his first appearance, which Judge Noel Sainsbury granted in chambers.

He then appeared in the Wellington District Court in early July by audio-visual link, where lawyer Letitia Ord requested suppression be continued. Judge David Laurenson granted the order, saying he was satisfied it was justified at this stage.

Today’s hearing in the Wellington District Court was set down for parties to argue whether the suppressions should continue.