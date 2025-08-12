Police say Stokes Valley shooting victim was also run over by getaway vehicle

A man critically injured in a Lower Hutt shooting was also run over by the getaway vehicle, police say.

The 40-year-old man is still in a critical condition in hospital after being badly wounded on August 3, Detective Inspector Haley Ryan said.

She said police had made “significant” progress in the investigation into the shooting outside the victim’s home in Hanson Grove, Stokes Valley about 9am.

“The investigation team has been assisted greatly by the Lower Hutt community, who have provided a number of CCTV images of the vehicle suspected to have been involved in this incident, travelling to and from Stokes Valley around the time of the shooting,” Ryan said.

Police believe two men drove to the victim’s home in a purple Toyota Mark X station wagon, registration KMW290.