“On their arrival, the male passenger exited the vehicle and, moments later, shot the victim.
“It is also alleged the victim was then driven over by the Toyota vehicle before the vehicle was driven out of the Stokes Valley area.”
Police found the car shortly after and it is now being forensically examined.
A 25-year-old Taita man was arrested and charged with wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm. He is due to reappear in the Hutt Valley District Court tomorrow.
“Police are making excellent progress on inquiries to identify and locate the second man in the vehicle - I am very confident we will identify him and hold him to account for his role in this incident,” Ryan said.
“To help us do that, we are still seeking CCTV or dashcam footage from members of the Lower Hutt community – specifically anyone who may have CCTV or dashcam footage of the Toyota Mark X station wagon in the Stokes Valley, Naenae or Taita areas between 8.30am and 9.30am on Sunday 3 August.
“CCTV footage that captures [the] Toyota Mark X station wagon and its occupants will be a crucial part of ensuring those responsible for critically injuring the victim will be held to account.”
Anyone with information can contact police via 105 and quote file number 250803/0624. Information can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.