One person was taken to hospital by helicopter in a critical condition. Photo / NZME

Listening to articles is free for open-access content—explore other articles or learn more about text-to-speech.

Already a subscriber? Sign in here

Access to Herald Premium articles require a Premium subscription. Subscribe now to listen.

Person in critical condition in Lower Hutt, police manhunt under way

One person was taken to hospital by helicopter in a critical condition. Photo / NZME

One person is in critical condition after a violent incident on Hanson Grove in Stokes Valley this morning.

Wellington Free Ambulance said the person was taken to Wellington Hospital by helicopter.

Police were called at 9am and a manhunt is now under way.