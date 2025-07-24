Ozzy Ozbourne’s adopted son living in Wellington

His wife is a professor of Health and Safety at Victoria University of Wellington, while Osbourne is working as a helpdesk and support technician at Wellington IT services and consulting firm TenFour Technology.
Osbourne and his wife did not respond when contacted by the Herald this morning and he has not spoken publicly about his father’s death.
The Daily Mail reported he grew up with his father in Birmingham, England, attending King Edward VI High School in Stafford.
The band’s set started at midnight that night, as a large cross was lit on top of a hill overlooking the crowd of 18,000 in the small Waikato town in what has been described as a Kiwi version of Woodstock.