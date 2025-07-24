Ozzy Ozbourne’s adopted son living in Wellington

Already a subscriber? Sign in here

Ozzy Osbourne’s adopted son is living a quiet life working in tech in New Zealand, it has been revealed.

Osbourne, the “prince of darkness” front man for Black Sabbath, died earlier this week aged 76.

He had been hospitalised several times in recent years and had long battled Parkinson’s disease.

“It is with more sadness than mere words can convey that we have to report that our beloved Ozzy Osbourne has passed away this morning,” a statement posted by the family read.

It was signed by the singer’s wife, Sharon Osbourne, and the couple’s children, Jack Osbourne, Kelly Osbourne and Aimee Osbourne.