Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand / Wellington

Masked, shotgun-wielding man still on the run after Wellington apartment shooting

NZ Herald
2 mins to read

The Pukehinau flats in central Wellington where the daytime shooting took place. Photo / Melissa Nightingale

The Pukehinau flats in central Wellington where the daytime shooting took place. Photo / Melissa Nightingale

Police are calling for witnesses after a broad daylight shooting at a central Wellington apartment block on Sunday.

A person was injured after jumping from a balcony at the Pukehinau flats as they tried to flee a masked man who had a shotgun.

Emergency services, including armed police, scrambled to

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save