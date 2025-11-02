Person falls from Wellington apartment balcony after gunshot reportedly heard
Police were called to a Wellington address after reports of a gunshot before a person fell from a balcony.
Armed police arrived at a Wellington apartment complex this afternoon where one person was injured after falling from a balcony.
Emergency services arrived at the building on Brooklyn Road at 3.35pm.
Initial information provided to police by witnesses was that a gunshot had been heard before the person fell.
are yet to verify these claims - but say the person who fell has sustained moderate injuries.