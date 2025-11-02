Advertisement
Brooklyn balcony fall: Wellington police say injured person was fleeing to safety after shot fired

Raphael Franks
Multimedia Reporter·NZ Herald·
2 mins to read

One person was injured after falling yesterday. Emergency services scrambled to the scene on Brooklyn Rd about 3.35pm. Photo / NZME

Police say a person injured after falling from a Wellington balcony was “fleeing to safety” after a shotgun was fire in an apartment building.

Emergency services scrambled to the scene on Brooklyn Rd about 3.35pm yesterday.

Witnesses told police they had heard a gunshot before the person fell.

