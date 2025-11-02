“We urge anyone with information that could help the investigation to contact police via 105 and use the reference number 251102/6491,” Detective Senior Sergeant Lee Underhill said.

Police believed the offender was targeting a specific individual when they fired the gun.

Underhill said the victim was moderately injured when they had to “flee to safety”.

“It is concerning that an offender has discharged a firearm in a highly populated apartment building, and we are aggressively pursuing every lead in order to locate the offender,” Underhill said.

“It is appalling violence that put a number of people at risk and could have had a very different outcome.

“I recognise that the offending will be unsettling for the complex and nearby residents.”

There would be an increased police presence in the area to reassure the community, Underhill said.

Raphael Franks is an Auckland-based reporter who covers business, breaking news and local stories from Tāmaki Makaurau. He joined the Herald as a Te Rito cadet in 2022.

Sign up to The Daily H, a free newsletter curated by our editors and delivered straight to your inbox every weekday.