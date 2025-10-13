Special votes are yet to be counted, meaning that for a number of races, dramatic changes could still be in store. Photo / Sarah Ivey
The results from Saturday’s local body elections are in, with two races where mayors waltzed into office with more than seven times the votes of their closest rival, while another is holding a nail-biting lead of only four votes.
The Herald has analysed the most resounding wins, and the closestcalls, from the published preliminary and progress first past the post results. Final results are expected to be published by Friday.
Adams, who is now heading into his third term leading the Hauraki District, received 4694 votes, while second-placed Roman Jackson only secured 622, giving Adams 7.5 votes for every vote cast for Jackson.
Asked about his convincing win, Adams responded with a celebratory “woohoo”, saying he was not aware he had won with such a margin.
“Hauraki always punches well above its weight,” he said. “It’s quite pleasing, quite humbling”.