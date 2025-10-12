Already a subscriber? Sign in here

The Whakatāne District Council mayoral race is neck-and-neck. Photo / George Novak

Nandor Tanzcos has been announced as mayor-elect of Whakatāne, edging out incumbent Victor Luca who was leading by 19 votes on Saturday.

The Whakatāne mayoralty race has been a tight one with progress results reporting a narrow margin between the two.

However, after Sunday’s preliminary results were released, Tanzcos gained an extra 903 votes — going from 2704 to 3607.

Luca’s results went from 2723 to 3511 — only gaining 788 — not enough to hold on to the lead.