The final result will be confirmed on Friday.
In the referendum on whether to retain Māori wards in the district, 7306 people voted in favour and 4803 against keeping them.
Mark Inman was third place for the mayoralty with 1657 by Andrew Iles with 1536, Philip Jacobs with 1293 and Wilson James with 821.
Carolyn Hamill has proven hugely popular with voters for one of four seats on the Whakatāne-Ōhope ward with 4142 votes.
Lesley Immink (3172) and Julie Jukes (2985) also look to have been returned, and Malcolm Whitiker (2537) is leading Brendon Horan (2382).
Chris Barnard (2046) and Dave Stewart (1969) are trailing.
Māori ward candidates Toni Boynton and Tu O’Brien are on track to return and current community board member Jessie Morgan-Ranui is well in the lead for the Toi ki Uta Māori ward seat being vacated by Ngapera Rangiaho.
Special votes will be counted this week.
- Additional reporting Rotorua Daily Post.
– LDR is local body journalism co-funded by RNZ and NZ On Air.