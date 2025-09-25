Advertisement
Home / New Zealand / Wellington

Loafers Lodge murder trial: Man found guilty for deadly hostel blaze

Melissa Nightingale
Senior Reporter, NZ Herald - Wellington·NZ Herald·
4 mins to read

CCTV footage has been shown to a jury showing the moment the fatal fire in Loafers Lodge was discovered.

The man who lit a deadly Wellington hostel fire that killed five people has been found guilty after 17 hours of deliberations.

Gasps and quiet exclamations of “yes” came from the public gallery as the jury’s verdicts were read out in court this morning.

It can also now be revealed

