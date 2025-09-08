Advertisement
Loafers Lodge murder trial: Liam Hockings’ 111 call played to jury

Melissa Nightingale
By
Senior Reporter, NZ Herald - Wellington·NZ Herald·
4 mins to read

Psychiatrist Dr Justin Barry-Walsh describes the moment the defendant told him he heard voices telling him to light the fatal fire. Video / Supplied

The final moments of one of the five men killed in the Loafers Lodge hostel fire have been played to a jury.

The transcript of Liam Hockings’ 111 call is suppressed, but it can be reported that he is believed to have died during or shortly after the call.

