Loafers Lodge arson: Who is murderer Esarona Lologa?

Melissa Nightingale
Senior Reporter, NZ Herald - Wellington·NZ Herald·
5 mins to read

Lologa’s insanity defence, citing paranoid schizophrenia, was rejected by the jury after hearing evidence from six mental health experts.

The man who murdered five people in a boarding house blaze has a violent criminal history and a penchant for fire.

Esarona Lologa, 50, can be named today for the first time after being found guilty on five counts of murder and one count of arson for the deadly

