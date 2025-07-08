Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Wellington

Kiri Allan crash: Then-Justice Minister claimed charges were a ‘political stunt’ and that she wrote the law, say new police documents

Melissa Nightingale
By
Senior Reporter, NZ Herald - Wellington·NZ Herald·
3 mins to read

Former Labour MP Kiri Allan opens up to NZ Herald Political Editor Claire Trevett about her mental health, drink driving charges and her new politics-free life. Video / Alan Gibson / Ella Wilks

Police say Kiri Allan verbally abused officers who were arresting her after she crashed her car while over the drink-driving limit, with the former Justice Minister claiming she wrote the law and slating charges against her as a “political stunt”.

Newly-released documents from police claim Allan refused to accept a

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Wellington

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Wellington