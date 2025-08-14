Advertisement
James Cameron officially made a New Zealand citizen

Ethan Manera
By
Wellington Reporter·NZ Herald·
3 mins to read

James Cameron, the film-maker behind Titanic and Avatar, has been granted New Zealand citizenship.

Hollywood heavyweight James Cameron has been granted New Zealand citizenship, the Herald can reveal.

The Avatar film-maker attended a citizenship ceremony with his wife Suzy Amis Cameron at Te Papa in Wellington on Wednesday evening, the Herald understands.

A spokeswoman for Cameron earlier confirmed he had been granted citizenship.



