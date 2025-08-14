Internal Affairs Minister Brooke van Velden told the Herald it is positive news for the country.

“Like thousands of people from across the world who choose to make New Zealand their home each year, I congratulate Mr Cameron on becoming a Kiwi”, van Velden said.

“I think New Zealand is the best little country in the world, and I’m always happy to hear others think so too and wish to build their lives here.”

Van Velden said she did not exercise any ministerial discretion over Cameron’s application for citizenship.

Suzy and James Cameron, who were honoured at The Kea World Class Awards 2021, say they're in New Zealand to stay. Photo / Supplied

Speaking at an event about Wellington’s future in February, Cameron said he has made Wellington his permanent home and his citizenship was imminent.

“I’ll be a New Zealand citizen in a couple [of] months – and we’re here to stay. My children love it here and are thriving.

“I want the best for their future which is why I’m rolling up my sleeves and mucking in, with business leaders, innovators and anyone really who cares about their city.”

It is understood he lives in a Roseneath home overlooking the city and harbour that he purchased in 2021 for $5.8 million.

Property records show he also owns more than 30 properties in Wairarapa, mostly consisting of blocks of land associated with his farm.

Cameron is responsible for three of the top four highest-grossing films of all time: Avatar (2009), Avatar: The Way of Water (2022) and Titanic (1997).

James Cameron (centre) at the 1998 Golden Globes with Titanic stars Kate Winslet and Leonardo DiCaprio. The film remains one of the highest-grossing of all time. Photo / Jim Smeal, WireImage

He has a reported net worth of $1.3 billion.

In 2013, the Government signed a memorandum of understanding with Cameron’s Lightstorm Entertainment and Twentieth Century Fox for the second, third and fourth Avatar films to be made in New Zealand.

He publicly pledged in 2020 to make all his future films in New Zealand.

Earlier this year, Cameron spoke out about Donald Trump’s America, saying his opposition to the US President was part of his motivation for seeking New Zealand citizenship.

It was revealed before the 2023 General Election that Cameron and his wife had donated $50,000 to the Green Party.

He applied for American citizenship in 2004, but revoked his application after George Bush won the presidential election, the New Yorker reported in 2009.

Generally, to become a New Zealand citizen you must have been living as an NZ resident for at least the past five years, have been in the country for at least 240 days in each 12-month period, and 1350 days across the five years, and intend to keep living in New Zealand.

Ethan Manera is a New Zealand Herald journalist based in Wellington. He joined NZME in 2023 as a broadcast journalist with Newstalk ZB and is interested in local issues, politics, and property in the capital. He can be emailed at ethan.manera@nzme.co.nz.