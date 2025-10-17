Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand / Wellington

Hayley Horan named new Wellington Chamber of Commerce chief executive after leadership exodus

Ethan Manera
Wellington Reporter·NZ Herald·
3 mins to read

Hayley Horan has been appointed chief executive of Business Central and the Wellington Chamber of Commerce.

Hayley Horan has been appointed chief executive of Business Central and the Wellington Chamber of Commerce.

Wellington’s Chamber of Commerce has today announced it has found a new chief executive after a leadership exodus at the organisation.

Hayley Horan will take over as CEO of the Wellington Chamber and partner organisation Business Central early next month.

Horan has had a successful career across various board positions,

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save