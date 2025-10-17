“Her experience, which spans SMEs, government and global companies, will prove invaluable for our organisation, which runs at the intersection of government and business,” Pollock said.

He said it represents an “exciting new chapter for the organisation”.

It comes after a turbulent time at the organisation, with former CEO Simon Arcus resigning effective immediately in July.

Neither Arcus nor the chamber responded to questions from the Herald about his resignation.

The Herald later revealed half the organisation’s senior leadership team had left the organisation in the six months leading up to Arcus’ resignation.

In response to questions from the Herald about the reduced senior leadership team, the board refused at the time to confirm who had left or give reasons for any departures.

Former Wellington Chamber of Commerce chief executive Simon Arcus resigned abruptly in July.

Horan said in a statement today that it is a privilege to take up the role.

“I’m excited to bring my experience, knowledge, and extensive networks to Business Central, and to work closely with our members, stakeholders, and partners to ensure the voice of business is heard while helping shape a resilient, sustainable future for our region,” she said.

The new appointment comes at a difficult time financially for the chamber, which recorded a $432,000 loss in its most recent annual report.

It cited a “difficult year” for 2023/2024, blaming an “extremely challenging economic environment”.

“The beginning of the financial period saw changes in management roles, and the team was preoccupied with restoration of various functions and operating processes in membership and learning and development”, the report states.

In the 2023 report, the chamber and Business Central also saw a substantial loss, recording a deficit of $486,000.

The 2022 report recorded a surplus of $229,000. Earlier annual reports are not publicly available.

Ethan Manera is a Wellington-based journalist covering Wellington issues, local politics and business in the capital. He can be emailed at ethan.manera@nzme.co.nz.