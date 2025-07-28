Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Guy Fawkes shooting: Man accused of attacking neighbour’s guest in fireworks dispute

Melissa Nightingale
By
Senior Reporter, NZ Herald - Wellington·NZ Herald·
5 mins to read

The confrontation started over fireworks.

The confrontation started over fireworks.

A neighbourly dispute over fireworks on Guy Fawkes night turned explosive when a Lower Hutt resident shot another man in the shoulder in front of his children, a jury has heard.

Tuhi Isaac Alexander is accused of bringing a gun and tomahawk to confront his neighbour’s guests about the fireworks,

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save