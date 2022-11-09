A 35-year-old man is due to appear in court today. Photo / 123rf

A 35-year-old man has been arrested after he allegedly shot his neighbour in the Hutt Valley.

Police were called to the incident at a home on Judd Cres in Naenae on Saturday night at about 9pm.

The victim was taken to hospital where they remain recovering from a gunshot wound to the shoulder.

Police seized the firearm used, but the offender left the scene before they got there.

But this afternoon police said they have arrested a 35-year-old man who is due to appear in Hutt Valley District Court today facing charges in relation to the firearms incident.

“Police wish to thank members of the Naenae community whose assistance helped ensure the matter was resolved quickly, ensuring the offender is held to account for his actions”, police said.

Police wanted to reassure the public it appeared to be an isolated incident.



