Wellington Traffic: 'Significant delays' southbound on SH1

Traffic is delayed on SH1 from the Kāpiti Coast. Photo / File

Drivers are warned to expect "significant delays" on State Highway One from the Kāpiti Coast towards Wellington this morning.

Waka Kotahi NZTA says the motorway is heavily congested for southbound traffic between Raumati South and MacKays Crossing, with southbound queues past Poplar Ave.

UPDATE 7:20AM

Congestion on SH1 between Raumati South and Mackays Crossing remains heavy, with queues approaching Raumati Rd. Please continue to be patient and delay your travel if possible. ^AL pic.twitter.com/TKhmYSoeR2 — Waka Kotahi NZTA Wellington (@WakaKotahiWgtn) December 7, 2020

A spokesperson from the transport agency said the congestion was due to ongoing work at Transmission Gully, causing traffic to be switched onto a new alignment.

It is asking commuters to be patient and delay travel if possible.