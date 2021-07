Emergency services were called to the scene of the crash at 1.15pm. Image / NZME

Remutaka Hill Rd in Wellington is closed after a serious crash.

Police said in a statement this afternoon they are responding to the incident on State Highway 2.

Emergency were called to the scene of the crash, involving a single vehicle, at 1.15pm.

SH2 REMUTAKA HILL - SERIOUS CRASH - 1:40PM, TUE 20 JUL

The road is now CLOSED, due to a serious crash. Please avoid the area and consider using an alternate route. SCU will be attending to investigate this crash. ^AP pic.twitter.com/Vcozk7FR8F — Waka Kotahi NZTA Wellington (@WakaKotahiWgtn) July 20, 2021

Initial reports are that one person has serious injuries.

The road will be closed while the Serious Crash Unit examines the scene and motorists are advised to avoid the area.