Restore Passenger Rail supporters climbed to the top of the Mt Victoria tunnel in Wellington. Video / NZ Herald

Restore Passenger Rail supporters climbed to the top of the Mt Victoria tunnel in Wellington. Video / NZ Herald

A vital traffic link in Wellington has been shut after protest action by a group calling for spending on passenger rail.

The Restore Passenger Rail group hung a banner outside the entrance to the Mt Victoria tunnel just after 7.35am this morning.

This is the fourth protest by the Restore Passenger Rail this month, with police arresting activists after two separate incidents on state highways in Wellington last week.

The Mt Victoria tunnel is a vital link between the eastern suburbs and airport and the CBD, carrying thousands of cars during rush hour.

Two protesters began abseiling down onto the tunnel entrance at about 7.30am and police shut the tunnel at about 9am.

Police arrived about 8.30am and asked motorists to avoid the area.

An officer with abseiling equipment was among those at the scene.

Te Wehi Ratana, a spokesman for the Restore Passenger Rail group, called for the Government to immediately restore passenger rail throughout the country.

"I'm up here sounding the alarm for urgent climate action. We're in a climate emergency."