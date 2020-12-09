Wellington traffic: Delays on Akatarawa Road, SH1 due to slips and fallen trees

There are delays on roads in the Wellington Region this morning. Photo / 123RF

Motorists between Upper Hutt and the Kāpiti Coast are advised to take an alternative route, after Akatarawa Rd was closed due to a slip on Thursday morning.

The Kāpiti Coast District Council said there were multiple slips and a fallen tree on Akatarawa Rd and contractors were en route to address the situation.

Akatarawa Road closed due to slips @WakaKotahiWgtn pic.twitter.com/jtN7CBx0CB — Gwynn Compton (@gwynncompton) December 9, 2020

New Zealand Transport Agency (NZTA) later advised a car had been hit by falling rocks on SH1 near Paekākāriki, causing the southbound traffic to be blocked for a few minutes.

They also asked motorists to expect delays.