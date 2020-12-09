Wellington traffic: Delays on Akatarawa Road, SH1 due to slips and fallen trees

Motorists between Upper Hutt and the Kāpiti Coast are advised to take an alternative route, after Akatarawa Rd was closed due to a slip on Thursday morning.
The Kāpiti Coast District Council said there were multiple slips and a fallen tree on Akatarawa Rd and contractors were en route to address the situation.
New Zealand Transport Agency (NZTA) later advised a car had been hit by falling rocks on SH1 near Paekākāriki, causing the southbound traffic to be blocked for a few minutes.
They also asked motorists to expect delays.