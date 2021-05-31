Wellington to get a warmer start to winter

Wellington City. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Wellingtonians can expect a warmer, drier start to winter this year.

NIWA's seasonal climate outlook for May, June and July shows the western half of the North Island is likely to be warmer than average.

NIWA Meteorologist Ben Noll said it means the city may see fewer frosty mornings this winter.

"You could go a week or two without seeing one [a frost]."

Noll said the capital could expect milder conditions overall, with some days reaching a high of around 15C. However, the city will still get the occasional wintry blast.

"We know what to expect in the capital, we will still go through some spells that will be quite rough, whether that is wind or heavy rain."

Noll said those rainy, windy days could potentially be less frequent this year though, thanks to northeasterlies. He said the winds generally bring milder temperatures, less rain and more sunshine.

"There could be some extended dry periods through the winter season."

Dry areas of the Wairarapa could also be in luck.

"There's some hope on the horizon for more rain getting into those eastern areas of the North Island, including the Wairarapa."

Noll said that would be welcome news after a very dry summer.