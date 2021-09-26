Wellington Sky Stadium boss 'delighted' Guns N' Roses have postponed tour, not cancelled

Guns N' Roses will now play in December 2022. Photo / TEG Dainty

Guns N' Roses have postponed their New Zealand tour until 2022, confirming doubts held by Wellington's Sky Stadium boss.

The band was supposed to be playing on November 19 this year – but will now have their three-hour show on December 8 2022.

The chief executive of production company TEG Dainty, Paul Dainty, said it was clear the show could not proceed due to the resurgence of Covid-19.

"Rescheduling what is likely to be the biggest stadium rock tour of next year does take some time and I'm delighted that the stars have now aligned."

Axl, Slash and Duff said via a press statement they "can't wait" for the new dates.

"New Zealand, we can't wait to see you bigger and better next summer"

Anyone who can't attend the rescheduled date will be offered a full refund.

Sky Stadium chief executive Shane Harmon says he's "thrilled" it's just a postponement, but he understands fans will be gutted.

It's confirmation of the doubts Harmon revealed to the Herald earlier in September when he said it was "unlikely" the tour would go ahead.

"Given that tour was due to start in October in Australia, you'd have to say that it's unlikely at this stage, but that final decision has not yet been made."

Harmon described the outlook for events and venues in Australia and New Zealand as "brutal".

"This summer we [Sky Stadium] had pencil bookings for up to five international concerts and it's unlikely any of those pencilled bookings will come to fruition."

The postponement is another blow to hospitality businesses, with D4 bar owner Dermot Murphy telling the Herald a gig like that would usually give bars a week's worth of turnover in just one night.

Although he's gutted, Murphy says he's not surprised.

"It's no surprise to us in hospo now a gig like that being cancelled – we're all used to it now... Once all those All Blacks games started getting cancelled, I don't think any of us really thought it would go ahead."

He says businesses should focus on their day-to-day operations rather than large-scale events.

"Hold in there, we're all in it together."