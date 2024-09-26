He said the surrounding houses were evacuated and gathered at a local fire station while firefighters fought the blaze.

Eight firetrucks, a ladder truck and a command unit worked for an hour until the fire had been extinguished.

Residents were then able to return home.

The spokesman said there was “extensive damage” to the home and some firefighters remained on the scene.

He said a fire investigator will be at the scene this morning.

1news reported the home was “missing its floor and roof”.

He said one firefighter was injured after “taking a tumble” and she was getting x-rays on her ankle this morning.



