Porirua City residents were evacuated overnight after a fire ripped through a home in Tītahi Bay.
A Fire and Emergency spokesman said the wind was “roaring” through Titahi Bay overnight which caused concern about the fire spreading.
He said they arrived on the scene just after 11pm after “multiple calls”.