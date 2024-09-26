Advertisement
Neighbours evacuated as fire rips through Tītahi Bay home, property severly damaged

NZ Herald
Eight firetrucks worked to put out the blaze in Titahi Bay.
Porirua City residents were evacuated overnight after a fire ripped through a home in Tītahi Bay.

A Fire and Emergency spokesman said the wind was “roaring” through Titahi Bay overnight which caused concern about the fire spreading.

He said they arrived on the scene just after 11pm after “multiple calls”.

He said the surrounding houses were evacuated and gathered at a local fire station while firefighters fought the blaze.

Eight firetrucks, a ladder truck and a command unit worked for an hour until the fire had been extinguished.

Residents were then able to return home.

The spokesman said there was “extensive damage” to the home and some firefighters remained on the scene.

He said a fire investigator will be at the scene this morning.

1news reported the home was “missing its floor and roof”.

He said one firefighter was injured after “taking a tumble” and she was getting x-rays on her ankle this morning.


