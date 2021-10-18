Wellington police making inquiries after man critically injured in shooting

A man presented at Hutt Hospital on Monday afternoon after being shot. Photo / Bevan Conley.

A man presented at Hutt Hospital on Monday afternoon after being shot. Photo / Bevan Conley.

Wellington police are investigating after a man presented at Hutt Hospital on Monday afternoon, with critical injuries after being shot.

The man has been transferred to Wellington Hospital and he remains in a critical condition.

Police are asking anyone with information to call 105, quoting the file number 211018/3064.

Information can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555

111.

Police are also making inquiries after a report of shots being fired in Cambridge Terrace, Naenae, about 7.10pm on Monday. Nobody was injured in the incident.

Police will explore whether there is any connection between this incident and the man who was shot in the afternoon.

On Saturday night an injured man died shortly after arriving at Middlemore Hospital in South Auckland with critical injuries.

Misiona Talafu Petelo, 19, arrived at the hospital in a private vehicle just before 8.30pm.

Police arrested a 31-year-old man after he handed himself in to police.

The man faces one count of murder and will appear in the Manukau District Court on Tuesday.

At this stage the homicide investigation has not identified any known gang links or involvement, police told the Herald.