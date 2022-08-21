Wellington police investigating two ram raids overnight

Police believe the incidents may be linked and would like to hear from anyone who witnessed the burglaries. Photo / File

Police believe two ram raid burglaries overnight in Wellington may be connected.

A convenience store on Onepu Rd in Lyall Bay was the first target at 3.48am.

A vehicle was used to gain entry to the premises and items were stolen by multiple offenders, police said.

Then at 4.06am there was another burglary at a liquor store on Main Rd in Tawa.

A vehicle was again used to get into the premises before several offenders took off with items, including liquor.

This morning two vehicles, believed to be associated with the incidents, were found abandoned in Newtown.

Police believe the incidents may be linked and would like to hear from anyone who witnessed the burglaries.

They also want to hear from anyone who saw a silver Mazda Atenza station wagon or a grey Toyota Aqua in the vicinity of Onepu Rd in Lyall Bay at about 3:45am, or Main Rd in Tawa at about 4am.

Anyone with information can contact police via the 105 phone service or online at https://www.police.govt.nz/use-105, using Update My Report.

People should reference file number P051647867 for Lyall Bay incident and 220822/7286 for Tawa.