Wellington murder arrest: Man charged over death of Richard Wallace at Strathmore home

Detective Senior Sergeant Tim Leitch said a man was arrested in Wellington today. Photo / 123rf

A man has been charged with murder following the death of 70-year-old Wellington man Richard Wallace.

Detective Senior Sergeant Tim Leitch said Wallace was found dead in his Strathmore Park home on July 22. However detectives now believed he was killed in his home on the evening of July 19.

A 52-year-old man was arrested in Wellington today and would appear in Wellington District Court on Thursday charged with the murder of Wallace, Leitch said.

A 37-year-old man would also appear in Wellington District Court tomorrow charged with attempted burglary and burglary in relation to offences allegedly committed at Wallace's home on July 5 and 6.

Leitch said investigators were keen to hear from anyone who may have seen or spoken to Wallace in the days leading up to his death and anyone who had any information which could assist.

"Police would like to thank the public for the information provided so far," Leitch said.

"This has helped lead to the arrests today and provided great reassurance to Mr Wallace's family and friends."

Anyone with information could contact the investigation team via 105 quoting file number 210722/6922. Information could also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.