Wellington motorway crash: Collision shuts down part of busy highway network

Emergency services are at the scene of a two-vehicle collision on the Wellington Urban motorway, heading northbound, on the fly-over between Molesworth St and the Aotea on-ramp.

A busy part of the Wellington motorway network is expected to be closed for several hours after a serious crash early this morning.

Police were told about the crash about 4.20am.

SH1 URBAN MOTORWAY, NORTHBOUND - SERIOUS CRASH - 5:30AM

Due to a serious crash, the northbound lanes are CLOSED prior to Aotea Quay, including the Arras & Terrace tunnels. Emergency services are on site & SCU are attending. Please avoid the area or DELAY your journey if possible. pic.twitter.com/7rE805PTKu — Waka Kotahi NZTA Wellington (@WakaKotahiWgtn) January 18, 2021

"Two people were travelling in each vehicle and they have sustained injuries," police said in a statement.

The extent of their injuries are not yet known.

Police alerted the public via its Facebook page just after 5am - telling people to avoid the area completely.

"Police are requesting people leaving Wellington avoid using the motorway or delay their travel."

Diversions are now in place for northbound traffic at the Tinakori off-ramp. Access to the motorway is closed at Molesworth St and Tinakori Rd.

People driving southbound into Wellington are also asked to "travel with care" particularly as they go past the crash site.