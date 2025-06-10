European Union deputy head of mission Eva Tvarozkova was originally ordered in 2018 to pay Ryan the money after leaving the then-$1.5 million Miramar townhouse he owned. The Tenancy Tribunal reversed its decision after Tvarozkova got lawyers involved, who argued her diplomatic immunity exempted her from needing to pay the money.
Ryan’s case hinged on the argument that the Geneva Convention which gave diplomats immunity in foreign courts had an exemption for commercial transactions such as rental payments.
“It might be a disgrace, but if you have got your diplomatic staff offshore in any country and they become victims of a local legal or political attack, have their lives threatened, or property taken over by the state even though New Zealand paid for it, you realise diplomatic immunity is very important.
“There are massive upsides to it, but every now and again you get a downside.”