QV chief operating officer David Nagel said the “steep decline” in valuations started in 2022, influenced by “higher interest rates and tighter credit conditions, as well as a higher rate of inflation and unemployment“.
“RVs have never been accurate, you can modernise your home without the council knowing, adding big improvements and your RV won’t go up.”
Property investors, Bell said, were starting to sell up and leave the market because their costs had increased, but the amount they can charge has gone down.
He said he’s seeing many former rentals hit the market as landlords decide to get out.
Anji Foster, a partner and saleswoman at Wellington’s Lowe & Co, also believes things are moving in a positive direction. She said she was seeing a “more balanced marketplace than we have been in a while”.
“We are noticing some shift to multiple offers coming in on some properties, but it’s not across the board.”
Cheaper areas like Newlands, Johnsonville, and Tawa are getting “early traction”, Foster said, with high interest and multiple offers on properties from first-home buyers.
He says the recent RVs haven’t changed much for investors, compared to other factors like public sector job cuts and increased costs through rates and insurance.
“Rents have been tough in Wellington for landlords, which is the opposite effect of what we had a few years ago when tenants were queuing down the road to see properties, now the tenants have got a plethora of choice.”
Ryan believes some rents, especially for larger flats, have decreased between 30-40%.
Ryan said he’s not leaving the market and while his strategy is to hold on to properties, he isn’t buying at the rate he was previously.
In 2023 Ryan was reported as owning more than 100 properties in the Wellington region. He said he owns even more now, but in the past 12 months, he’s only purchased another eight rentals compared to the 48 he bought in 2021.
“I still love this city and I still want to invest in this city, I’m a real loyal Wellingtonian but this is a challenging time.”
