Wellington's mayoral candidates go head to head in the first of a series of debates from the NZ Herald and Chamber of Commerce. Video / NZ Herald

Wellington mayoral candidate Tory Whanau says she has sunk $40,000 of her own money into her campaign – a sign of her commitment to winning the job.

Whanau appeared with fellow candidates Paul Eagle and Andy Foster at tonight's Wellington Chamber of Commerce mayoral debate – which has the New Zealand Herald as its media partner.

Debate moderator and Herald Wellington issues reporter Georgina Campbell asked Whanau about "Wellington whispers" that Whanau was running for mayor to boost her profile for a shot on the Green party list.

Whanau is a former Green Party chief of staff.

"I one hundred per cent want to be Wellington mayor," she said.

Whanau said she had invested $40,000 of her own money into the campaign and would be talking to Green party members nationwide, rather than Wellington voters, if she had plans to become an MP.

Campbell asked Eagle if the mayoralty was his Plan B, given he was already a Labour MP and had not been given a portfolio while in Parliament.

Eagle said the mayoralty was definitely not his plan B.

"I'm totally focused on being Wellington's next mayor."

When asked if he would resign as Rongotai MP if he lost the mayoral election, Eagle would only say he would "address that then" and that he planned to win.

Foster was asked why Wellingtonians should give him another term, given he is the incumbent.

Foster admitted his term had been difficult but he should be judged on his hard work and challenges he had faced with the pandemic and other factors.

Today's debate was held exactly one month out from the close of voting.

Wellington Chamber of Commerce chief executive Simon Arcus earlier said Wellington was at a turning point.

"There is a real need for action in the business community to make sure that we are facing the future in the right way, that we've got the right settings, and that the city is in good form."

Debate moderator Georgina Campbell with candidates Andy Foster, Tory Whanau, and Paul Eagle. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Candidates were asked to summarise why they'd make the best mayor for business.

Foster said he worked with businesses every day and the key was to make the city attractive for people.

Whanau said she was a unifier and knew how to bring people together.

Eagle said he offered strong, stable leadership and that was what the city needed.