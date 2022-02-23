Wellington Mayor: 'We will get through this protest, we will get through Omicron'

Wellington mayor Andy Foster. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Wellington Mayor Andy Foster says the protest will end - it's just a matter of when, and he can see the light at the end of the Omicron tunnel.

Foster gave a speech at the beginning of a full council meeting this morning, where councillors will discuss a pandemic response plan to help local businesses.

He said the pandemic has upended plans, dreams and livelihoods.

Yesterday there were a record 3297 new community cases of Covid-19 in New Zealand - as the country moves closer to phase 3 of the Government's Omicron response.

"It has prevented people getting together with loved ones, sometimes prevented people saying their final farewells. Many people are stressed, tired, sometimes angry, and fearful", Foster said.

"Directly associated with that we also have an unprecedented protest occupying the grounds of Parliament, and surrounding streets, and important public places."

Foster said the protest is hurting local businesses, schools and people's ability to move around the city freely.

"Let's be clear, this protest has to end, it will end, it's just a matter of when and how."

Foster thanked Police Commissioner Andrew Coster and police officers for the way they were dealing with the protest methodically, professionally, and with "admirable restraint".

The protest on Saturday. Photo / Mike Scott

Foster's speech comes on day 17 of the protest, after police and protesters clashed on Parliament grounds on Wednesday night following the removal of at least one concrete bollard near the occupation site to let vehicles in.

He acknowledged some of his colleagues have been critical of his meeting with protest influencers but said any meeting was only conducted with the explicit support of police.

Foster noted significant figures, like former Prime Minister Jim Bolger, were encouraging dialogue.

"We're all working together around the clock to try and resolve this endless protest as quickly as possible, and as safely as possible, so that we can return this part of our city to Wellingtonians.

"But we're also conscious that this protest must be resolved in such a way that does not provoke further issues around New Zealand and that leaves our country and our people scarred."

Foster said while the country was by no means through the pandemic, he believed there was light at the end of the Omicron tunnel.

"We will reclaim our city streets and places. We're discussing today a pandemic response package to help our struggling businesses to get through to help preserve jobs, and vitality in our city.

"We will get through this protest, we will get through Omicron."