Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

Wellington Mayor Tory Whanau’s remarkable financial admission fails to relate – Editorial

NZ Herald
3 mins to read
Wellington mayor Tory Whanau says she is feeling the cost of living crisis. Video / Mark Mitchell

EDITORIAL

Tory Whanau was this week asked if she could relate to the financial stress facing Wellington business owners forced to shut up shop and public sector .

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from New Zealand

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand