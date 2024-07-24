Tory Whanau made 27 promises on the night of her official campaign launch.
She was elected with a landslide victory of 34,462 votes.
The majority of her policies are in progress or have been achieved but her flagship promise will never eventuate.
Georgina Campbell is a Wellington-based reporter who has a particular interest in local government, transport, and seismic issues. She joined the Herald in 2019 after working as a broadcast journalist.
The Herald looked at the 27 policies listed as bullet points that Whanau gave to the media on the night of her official campaign launch event. The list is referred to by Whanau’s office as her manifesto, although it is worth noting it is not an exhaustive list of policies.
She also pledged to roll out a comprehensive network of EV fast chargers across the city. The council has spent $3m to roll out 60 chargers around the city – a partnership with Meridian Energy announced before Whanau’s time.
The council is keen to work with the private sector and the Government to deliver a more comprehensive network, Whanau’s office said.
Overhaul of district plan delivers housing promises
The project includes dedicated bus lanes, bike lanes and wider footpaths to prioritise walking and cycling. Whanau has described it as transformational change.
This project will deliver her promise of supporting inner-city safety through better street design.
Whanau also promised emergency callboxes throughout the central city. Her office confirmed there won’t be extra call boxes but the existing ones will be retained along the Golden Mile corridor.
Whanau promised to help fund community organisations dedicated to mental health support and reducing alcohol and drug harm. The council has boosted social grants for safety initiatives in the CBD by $500,000 a year.
On drug use, Whanau wanted to support community organisations to establish safe and supervised environments for drug testing and use to reduce the risk of accidental overdoses. This has not been achieved but her office said it will be raised as part of discussions with the newly established city safety leadership group.
The council has boosted the training and presence of safety ambassadors in the city, including having a presence at night, Whanau’s office said. This was another one of her promises for a “safe and supported environment”.
Going green and pedestrianising Cuba St
Whanau promised to create more green space in urban areas. The council has allocated $4.2m in its long-term plan to implement a green network plan, including 1000 trees to be planted in the central city and eventually two new central parks, Whanau’s office said.
One of Whanau’s more prominent promises was to pedestrianise Cuba St. That has not happened yet, but council officials have been directed to prioritise work on pedestrianisation options, including temporary pedestrianisation.
Whanau pledged to plant a million new native trees and shrubs over the next decade. Last year 110,105 trees and shrubs were planted with the help of community groups.
She wanted to daylight streams which means removing obstructions like pavement and restoring them to their previous conditions.
This has been difficult considering many run diagonally across the city and under roads and buildings.
She was keen to trial the use of low-traffic neighbourhoods by using planting to create dedicated space for people rather than traffic. This has not been achieved.