Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

Wellington Mayor Tory Whanau’s 27 campaign launch promises: How many has she achieved?

Georgina Campbell
By
8 mins to read
Wellington Mayor Tory Whanau sat down with the Herald in early December to talk about how she plans to work with the National-led Government." Video / Mark Mitchell

THREE KEY FACTS

  • Tory Whanau made 27 promises on the night of her official campaign launch.
  • She was elected with a landslide victory of 34,462 votes.
  • The majority of her policies are in progress or have been achieved but her flagship promise will never eventuate.

Georgina Campbell is a Wellington-based reporter who has a particular interest in local government, transport, and seismic issues. She joined the Herald in 2019 after working as a broadcast journalist.

ANALYSIS

Eighteen

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand