A Wellington man says his life was saved by a stranger with a face mask, after he was attacked in the central city.

Shane Sharma was waiting for an Uber home in the early hours of Saturday morning, chatting with a group of people he had met at a nearby bar.

It was all going well, Sharma said, then all of a sudden, his memory cuts out.

"I don't remember anything happening but the next thing I know I'm sitting on a bench at the intersection of Taranaki St and Courtenay Pl dripping blood everywhere."

He says a girl next to him was stemming the flow of blood with a face mask and keeping him calm as the ambulance and police arrived.

Shane Sharma's injuries included gashes which needed stitches. Photo / Supplied

"I can't remember her name or her face, but I really want to thank her for saving my life because my friends weren't there, and if she hadn't done something, who knows if I'd be talking to you right now."

Sharma has two missing teeth, two black eyes, stitches and a possible concussion as a result of the attack.

He says he doesn't want to go on any more nights out after this experience, and has never seen anything like it in his nine years living in Wellington.

"I've been to Courtenay Pl many times and always enjoyed myself but last night was just horrible."

"I just want to stay home."

A police spokesperson said they were called to Courtenay Pl at around 4.40am following a report of assault.

"The victim was taken through to hospital for treatment. Inquiries into the matter are ongoing."