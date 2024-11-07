The man is due to appear in the Hutt Valley District Court today.

Detective Inspector Haley Ryan said police are continuing to investigate all three fires, which were intentionally lit.

“We believe there is a strong possibility that other people are involved with that fire on Thursday, 10 October, which is why it’s so important that we get as much information from the public as possible to help us build a picture of what occurred on that occasion, and the other two occasions,” she said.

Police have also established a silver or grey car was seen driving in the vicinity of Hanson Grove just before the fire on Tuesday.

“We need to hear from anyone who may have CCTV footage of this car, or anyone who may have seen it.

We know it has been speeding around the Stokes Valley area when the fire started,” Ryan said.

“We also still want to hear from anyone with information about a male seen riding a bike barefoot around that time.

“It is possible neither the cyclist nor the occupants of the vehicle are involved in the fire, but they may have crucial evidence that can help us.

“At the heart of this is a respected 82-year-old man who is critically injured as a result of this act.

“If you have any information at all, no matter how insignificant it might seem, please contact us.”

To report information please update us online now or call 105.

Please use the reference number 241105/2249 and quote Operation SOVE.

Information can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.



