Wellington man charged with arson of Lower Hutt property, police still seek evidence for two other fires

NZ Herald
2 mins to read
Police have arrested a 21-year-old Wellington man in relation to one of three fires at a block of flats in Lower Hutt, the last of which left an elderly man fighting for his life.

Emergency services were called to the property on Hanson Grove, Stokes Valley at 3.10am on Tuesday, the third suspicious fire at the property in as many weeks.

An 82-year-old man was critically injured in the blaze.

Last night a man was arrested and charged with arson in relation to the first fire that occurred at the property on October 10. The other two fires occurred on October 14 and November 5, and the man has not been charged in relation to those.

The man is due to appear in the Hutt Valley District Court today.

Detective Inspector Haley Ryan said police are continuing to investigate all three fires, which were intentionally lit.

“We believe there is a strong possibility that other people are involved with that fire on Thursday, 10 October, which is why it’s so important that we get as much information from the public as possible to help us build a picture of what occurred on that occasion, and the other two occasions,” she said.

Police have also established a silver or grey car was seen driving in the vicinity of Hanson Grove just before the fire on Tuesday.

“We need to hear from anyone who may have CCTV footage of this car, or anyone who may have seen it.

We know it has been speeding around the Stokes Valley area when the fire started,” Ryan said.

“We also still want to hear from anyone with information about a male seen riding a bike barefoot around that time.

“It is possible neither the cyclist nor the occupants of the vehicle are involved in the fire, but they may have crucial evidence that can help us.

“At the heart of this is a respected 82-year-old man who is critically injured as a result of this act.

“If you have any information at all, no matter how insignificant it might seem, please contact us.”

To report information please update us online now or call 105.

Please use the reference number 241105/2249 and quote Operation SOVE.

Information can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.


