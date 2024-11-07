Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

Police seek barefoot man on bicycle after suspicious fire that critically injured elderly man

NZ Herald
2 mins to read
Trump is heading back to the White House and Unions call for plan to help young people into jobs.

Police want to speak with a barefoot man seen riding a bicycle near the scene of a suspicious fire in Lower Hutt that left an 82-year-old man critically injured this week.

Emergency services were called to a block of flats on Hanson Grove, Stokes Valley at 3.10am on Tuesday, the third suspicious fire at the property in as many weeks.

An investigation found the blaze was deliberate and most likely linked to two other suspicious fires at the same address on October 10 and 14.

Detective Inspector Haley Ryan said police need the community’s help to identify the barefoot man, who was seen in the vicinity of the flats around the time of Tuesday’s fire.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

“Someone in the Stokes Valley community will know who this male is, we believe he will be a local resident,” Ryan said.

“We need the community’s help to identify and locate him, or for him to voluntarily come forward and speak with us. This male may be a potential witness and could have seen something or hold information that could assist us identify the person or persons responsible.

“We also need to hear from any residents who have CCTV footage in Stokes Valley or from any motorists with a dashcam who were travelling through the area during the early hours of Tuesday.

“The victim of the fire is a well-regarded gentleman of the Stokes Valley community; he has lived there for many years and he and his family deserve answers.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

“We hope the community can help them with that.”

Police also want to hear from witnesses or anyone who has any information about the three fires on Hanson Grove.

To report information please update police online now or call 105.

Please use the reference number 241105/2249 and quote Operation SOVE.

Information can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.


Save

Latest from New Zealand

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand