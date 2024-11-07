“Someone in the Stokes Valley community will know who this male is, we believe he will be a local resident,” Ryan said.

“We need the community’s help to identify and locate him, or for him to voluntarily come forward and speak with us. This male may be a potential witness and could have seen something or hold information that could assist us identify the person or persons responsible.

“We also need to hear from any residents who have CCTV footage in Stokes Valley or from any motorists with a dashcam who were travelling through the area during the early hours of Tuesday.

“The victim of the fire is a well-regarded gentleman of the Stokes Valley community; he has lived there for many years and he and his family deserve answers.

“We hope the community can help them with that.”

Police also want to hear from witnesses or anyone who has any information about the three fires on Hanson Grove.

To report information please update police online now or call 105.

Please use the reference number 241105/2249 and quote Operation SOVE.

Information can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.



