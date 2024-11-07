Police want to speak with a barefoot man seen riding a bicycle near the scene of a suspicious fire in Lower Hutt that left an 82-year-old man critically injured this week.
Emergency services were called to a block of flats on Hanson Grove, Stokes Valley at 3.10am on Tuesday, the third suspicious fire at the property in as many weeks.
An investigation found the blaze was deliberate and most likely linked to two other suspicious fires at the same address on October 10 and 14.
Detective Inspector Haley Ryan said police need the community’s help to identify the barefoot man, who was seen in the vicinity of the flats around the time of Tuesday’s fire.