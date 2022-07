The front of The Cellar Room bottle shop in Brooklyn, Wellington, was smashed in. Photo / RNZ

The front of The Cellar Room bottle shop in Brooklyn, Wellington, was smashed in. Photo / RNZ

By RNZ

A Wellington bottle shop was hit by a car just before 3.30am today.

The glass front doors and windows of The Cellar Room in Cleveland St, Brooklyn, were completely taken out.

Multiple people are thought to have entered the store and taken property before fleeing in the vehicle, police said.

A vehicle was used to smash the front of The Cellar Room in Brooklyn, Wellington. Photo / RNZ

Police are appealing for anyone with information to contact the 105 number.

- RNZ