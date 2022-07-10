Emergency glass was installed after thieves broke into Elizabeth Dairy in Belmont last night. Photo / Hayden Woodward

Ten youths have been arrested after a ram raid at an Auckland dairy sparked a 31km police pursuit that left innocent motorists' cars damaged.

The group smashed their way into Elizabeth Dairy on Lake Rd in Belmont around 1am this morning, police said.

Lollies, chips and drinks could be seen strewn across the floor of the shop.

"Multiple offenders have entered the store and taken items before fleeing in two other vehicles. It was later established both these vehicles were stolen," a police spokesperson said.

Lollies and chips were left strewn across the shop. Photo / Hayden Woodward

The offenders evaded police along a route spanning more than 30km and across the Harbour Bridge.

They were located and monitored by the police helicopter.

One vehicle was stopped after being spiked on St Johns Rd and the other was stopped near Westfield Manukau.

"During the incident, the two vehicles have allegedly damaged civilian vehicles," said a police spokesperson.

Police were able to recover stolen items and emergency glass has been installed to the shopfront.

Six of the apprehended offenders will be referred to youth aid and four are due to appear in Youth Court.

Thieves smashed their way into Elizabeth Dairy in Belmont overnight. Photo / Hayden Woodward

Police also responded to a burglary at MacClure's ITM on Swanson Rd in Henderson about 3am.

Three police cars and a dog handler were at the scene.

It's the second time the store has been hit in just a couple of months.