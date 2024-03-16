Wellington jolted by 4.6 magnitude earthquake

Wellington has been jolted by a 4.6 magnitude earthquake.
Geonet reported it happened just before 3pm and was centred 40km west of Porirua, 28km deep.
One person posted on X (formerly Twitter): “Yuck, that earthquake was like a truck hitting the house.”
Thousands reported feeling the shake.
Another person in Lower Hutt said on X that it gave them a fright: “Normally, I hear them coming, but that was a sudden, sharp jolt!”
Someone else said it was a “strong 4.6″ and their heart was still racing.
