Wellington jolted by 4.6 magnitude earthquake

Georgina Campbell
Geonet reported the earthquake happened just before 3 am. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Wellington has been jolted by a 4.6 magnitude earthquake.

Geonet reported it happened just before 3pm and was centred 40km west of Porirua, 28km deep.

One person posted on X (formerly Twitter): “Yuck, that earthquake was like a truck hitting the house.”

Thousands reported feeling the shake.

Another person in Lower Hutt said on X that it gave them a fright: “Normally, I hear them coming, but that was a sudden, sharp jolt!”

Someone else said it was a “strong 4.6″ and their heart was still racing.

Georgina Campbell is a Wellington-based reporter who has a particular interest in local government, transport, and seismic issues. She joined the Herald in 2019 after working as a broadcast journalist.

