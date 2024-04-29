Federated Farmers national board member and employment spokesman Richard McIntyre spoke to The Country's Rowena Duncum on today's show.

Today on The Country radio show, Rowena Duncum catches up with Richard McIntyre, Federated Farmers national board member and employment spokesman, to learn more about the 2024 Federated Farmers-Rabobank Farming Salaries Report.

On with the show:

Phil Duncan:

Weather.co.nz forecaster on a cold Southerly moving into contention this week and updates us on how Opening Weekend is looking for duck hunters.

Richard McIntyre:

Federated Farmers national board member and employment spokesman on the latest findings in the 2024 Federated Farmers-Rabobank Farming Salaries Report.

Andrew Douglas:

Andrew Douglas from Cape Produce looks at the Hawke’s Bay apple market and how those hit with Cyclones Hale and Gabrielle are faring.

Blair McLean and Jane Hunter:

The Country’s viticulture correspondent and the owner of Hunter’s Wines review the 2024 grape harvest.

Michelle Simpson:

The project manager of Ovis Management encourages duck hunters to get their dogs treated for sheep measles ahead of Saturday’s season opener.

