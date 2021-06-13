Wellington house fire: Two houses destroyed, one person injured in suspicious blaze

Wellington house fire: One injured after blaze engulfs four properties. Video / Vic Deals

Police are treating a major fire that damaged four houses - destroying two of them - in Wellington as suspicious.

One person was taken to hospital after the properties were badly damaged by a major fire overnight.

The blaze broke out in a property on Hanson St in Newtown just after 10.30 last night.

It quickly spread to three other properties in Hanson St and Adelaide Rd - with 19 fire crews working to bring the fire under control by about 1am.

Police said two properties have been destroyed and another two were extensively damaged.

A number of other properties in the area were evacuated as a precaution.

A scene guard remains in place this morning with Fire and Emergency and police investigators due at the scene today.

Police said the fire was being treated suspicious at this stage.

The Wellington Region Emergency Management Office provided welfare support to residents who were evacuated overnight.

One member of the public was taken to hospital and two firefighters received minor injuries, but everyone else has been accounted for, with no other reports of injuries.

A witness at the scene said she heard sirens about 10.30pm.

The fire is believed to have gone to a fourth alarm. Photo / Sophie Trigger

A man who lives next to the house told the Herald he was about to go to bed when he heard a girl crying and banging.

"I opened the door and could see flames."

He was told to "get out" and escaped. The man believes his own house may now have caught flames.

He only had time to grab his phone, wallet and keys before fleeing the property.

Another witness, Rebekah Parsons-King, said residents on Hanson St and Hall St in Newtown started smelling smoke about 10.30pm, and as people came out of their houses, they noticed smoke was filling the air.

"Police and fire crew started arriving. As they did, massive flames started flashing in the air," Parsons-King said.

The first house was fully engulfed by the time the engines started to fight it, she said.