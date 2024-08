Wellington was shaken by a 4.8 magnitude earthquake overnight. Photo / GeoNet

By RNZ

The centre of the country was shaken by a shallow 4.8 magnitude earthquake overnight.

Geonet says the short, sharp quake struck at 11.38pm and was centred 15km southwest of Wellington, at a depth of 13km.

A midnight shake this evening for the lower North Island and upper South Island with a M4.8 quake at 15km depth causing strong shaking. It was widely felt and we have received over 17,000 felt reports. For more info https://t.co/YYMqmCPicP pic.twitter.com/inqrDhETWH — GeoNet (@geonet) August 5, 2024

More than 17,000 reports were received from people who felt the shake, according to the GeoNet site.