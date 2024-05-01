Shoppers call out supermarkets for overcharging underweight chicken and Londoners in shock after horrific sword attack in the latest NZ Herald headlines. Video / NZ Herald / AP

Police are trying to find a driver who stopped and helped a pedestrian who had been hit by a car and left lying on the road.

A rideshare driver found Lochie Jones on Old Porirua Rd on Sunday, April 21.

Jones had been walking home from a concert in the central city.

Detective Rosanne Rix said the Good Samaritan may have information to help police figure out what happened to Jones.

Rix said the rideshare driver found Jones unconscious but managed to wake him. The rideshare driver offered to call an ambulance, but Jones - unaware of how serious his injuries were - simply asked to be taken home.

Jones’ father, Cliff Jones, has pleaded with the offender to surrender themselves to police.

“To fight for his life in the gravel, it’s just not human,” Jones said.

Jones could not believe “someone could hit a person and leave them dying like a creature on the side of the road”.

Lochie Jones was only 400m from his flat when he was struck, sending him flying through the air and before he fell hard on the gravel and the car kept going.

Lochie Jones suffered a broken sternum, broken vertebrae, cracked and broken teeth, internal bleeding and damage to several organs among other serious injuries.

He suffered a broken sternum, broken vertebrae, cracked and broken teeth, internal bleeding and damage to several organs among other serious injuries.

“It looks like he’s been through some sort of industrial machine, smashing his body around,” Cliff Jones said.

Jones said his son was the “most loveable kid around” and was loved by so many.

He urged the person responsible to surrender themselves to police and pleaded with the public to provide any information they could.

Lochie's Dad Cliff Jones said he is the “most loveable kid around” and is loved by so many.

“The sort of person that will leave a boy fighting for his life on the street, lying on a road, you have to question whether they are the sort of people we want on our roads,” Jones said.

“And so to that end, you know, anything the public can do to assist us in finding that person will be greatly appreciated.”

Sergeant Shaun Taiaki, of Wellington road policing, said Lochie was found at the intersection of Kaiwharawhara and Old Porirua Rds between 4.45am and 5.45am.

Jones said with the nature of his son’s injuries, the driver must have known he had hit him and would have damage to their car.

“This did not happen without him knowing,” Jones said.

Police said anyone with information or video footage of the incident could pass this to police on 105, referencing file number 240423/7979.



